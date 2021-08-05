Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $133.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.66. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $63.99 and a 52 week high of $120.68.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.