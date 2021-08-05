Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LNC traded up $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $64.90. The stock had a trading volume of 55,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,409. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

