Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCA. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 845,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MCA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,276. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

