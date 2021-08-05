Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,267 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000.

NYSE:EFR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,464. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

