Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 523.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

TEAM traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $342.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,753. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $349.50. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of -122.04, a PEG ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

