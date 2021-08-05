Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $547,000 in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,074,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.74. 41,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,466. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $248.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.36.

