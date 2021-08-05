Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Mission Produce worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 29.5% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

AVO traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,117. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

