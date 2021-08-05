Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $670,000 Position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,108. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53.

