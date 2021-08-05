Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €258.35 ($303.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion and a PE ratio of 55.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €245.54. Linde has a 52 week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52 week high of €262.20 ($308.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

