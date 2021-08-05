Litecoin Plus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $135,434.46 and approximately $40.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.53 or 1.00313733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.