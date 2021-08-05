Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.68

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.68 and last traded at C$17.21, with a volume of 486633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up previously from C$28.50) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 98.73 and a current ratio of 98.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.82.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.1409118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

