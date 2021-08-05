Livenodes Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015077 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001610 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.