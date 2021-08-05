LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Raised to $63.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.91 on Monday. LKQ has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $34,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.