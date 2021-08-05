LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 25,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,953. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.