loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut loanDepot from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.62.

loanDepot stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

