loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

