Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 769.20 ($10.05). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.80), with a volume of 7,740 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £222.65 million and a P/E ratio of 61.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,989.90.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Richard Holmes purchased 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.44 ($32,659.32). Also, insider Neil Newman purchased 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23) per share, with a total value of £14,981.40 ($19,573.30).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.