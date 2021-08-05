Loom Network Market Capitalization Achieves $85.25 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $85.25 million and $29.27 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.35 or 0.00925452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00096867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043521 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

