Loop Capital Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $500.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $455.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.33.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $435.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $437.99. The stock has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $226,915,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

