Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $55.34 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

