Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,566 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,536,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,907. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.82. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

