Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $414.59. 20,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $413.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

