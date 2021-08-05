Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. 34,936,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,827,331. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

