Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at BTIG Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.37.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,382,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,494,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lyft by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lyft by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.