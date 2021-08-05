MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MACOM reported strong fiscal third quarter results driven by its solid momentum across industrial and defense end-markets. Further, the company’s traction in the data center market remained a positive. Growing adoption of cloud services benefited both domestic and international deployments of the company during the reported quarter. Also, its high-performance 100G analog product lines contributed well. MACOM expects strong 5G network deployments, rising demand for its RF and microwave products, strength across defense applications and growing data center traffic to continue driving its top-line growth. However, sluggishness in the telecommunications market and China remains a concern. Further, the company’s highly leveraged balance sheet remains a major risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTSI. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $6,894,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

