Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the lowest is $4.95 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Macy’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.