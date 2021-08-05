Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

MGY opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

