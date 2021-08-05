Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

