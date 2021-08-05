Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

MGY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 25.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

