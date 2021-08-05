Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.08.

MGY stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 820,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

