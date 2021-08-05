Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.4%.

MAIN opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

