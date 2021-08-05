Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 117,341 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 117,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February makes up about 2.0% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 957,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 110,999 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $11,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $10,663,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 143.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 149,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,040. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.38.

