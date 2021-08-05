Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,440 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $139.00. 365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,585. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

