Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 64,002 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.68. 1,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $104.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

