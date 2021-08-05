Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $159,000 Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter.

PSQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 56,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,768. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

