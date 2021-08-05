Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 342,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 315,904 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 166,428 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 122,486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $54.88.

