Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAUG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,235. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33.

