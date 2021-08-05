Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,005 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $83.51.

