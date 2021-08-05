Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

VOO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $404.95. 112,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,392. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $406.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

