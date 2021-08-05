Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $145.05. 158,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,063. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

