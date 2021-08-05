Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 5.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 163,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 100,863 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 47.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of BOCT remained flat at $$32.44 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.22. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $32.51.

