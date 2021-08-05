Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after buying an additional 897,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.79. 65,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The company has a market cap of $454.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.