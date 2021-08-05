Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,949. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a one year low of $186.23 and a one year high of $316.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.