Man Group plc Acquires New Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,888 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.