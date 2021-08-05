Man Group plc Buys Shares of 5,654 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

CAKE opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 124.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

