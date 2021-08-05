Man Group plc Invests $284,000 in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $22,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $44.64 on Thursday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

