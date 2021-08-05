Man Group plc Purchases New Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after acquiring an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cohu by 61.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.