Man Group plc Sells 29,661 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,661 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Parsons were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Parsons by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,243,000 after acquiring an additional 90,602 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 281,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PSN opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSN. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

