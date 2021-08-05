Man Group plc Sells 54,536 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,536 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.