Man Group plc Takes $314,000 Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Seer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seer by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $86.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

